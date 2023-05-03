Nicolas Cage Says His First Memory Is from Inside His Mother's Womb: 'I Could See Faces in the Dark'

In a clip shared Tuesday from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Renfield actor recalled seeing "faces in the dark" but then said it was "perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me"

By
Published on May 3, 2023 02:29 PM
US actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023.
Nicolas Cage. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Nicolas Cage was in top form during a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In a clip released on Tuesday, the Renfield actor played a round of "Questionert" (pronounced "Questionnaire") with host Stephen Colbert. One of Cage's more colorful responses was when the TV personality asked the Oscar winner about his earliest childhood memory.

"Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don't know if it's real or not but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something," Cage, 59, described to Colbert, 58.

"I know that sounds powerfully abstract," he continued, "but that somehow seems like it maybe happened. Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage."

Deliberating further, Cage added, "That's going way back. I don't know. That comes to mind... I don't even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind."

Nicolas Cage
CBS.

In other classic Cage responses, the actor and his Renfield costar Nicholas Hoult also recently spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment about their vampire comedy-horror film. The iconic actor recalled that he once ate live cockroaches while filming a scene for his 1988 cult movie Vampire's Kiss.

"Oh yeah, I ate it twice, because the director did it just to prank me," Cage told 33-year-old Hoult about the experience after he was asked whether he gave his costar advice on eating bugs in Renfield.

Discussing some of his other projects on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month, the TV host asked Cage to list off his favorite films he's worked on, and he had no problem delivering the top 5.

His final list? Pig (2021), Mandy (2018), Bringing Out the Dead (1999), Bad Lieutenant (2009), and Joe (2013).

"I'm gonna start with Pig, that's my favorite movie I ever made," Cage began. "I love Mandy, the movie Panos [Cosmatos] directed. I love Bringing Out the Dead, Martin Scorsese directed. I loved Bad Lieutenant, Werner Herzog. I love the movie called Joe, that David Gordon Green directed."

As for the Face/Off actor's favorite (non-Cage-related) action film? "I would have to go with Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon," Cage replied of the 1975 film starring the iconic martial artist.

