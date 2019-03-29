Nicolas Cage appears to have a new lady in his life.

Almost a year after a tumultous 4-day marriage, see next slide for more, the actor has been spotted out and about with Riko Shibata. Their first outing together came last week when they visited his tomb in New Orleans, a nine-foot pyramid in one of the city’s most famous cemeteries.

The new couple was also seen arriving into New York City this week, where they visited the American Museum of Natural History.

The pair also enjoyed dinner and a movie while in the city, visiting the legendary hangout spot, the Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Center, before heading to The Marriott Marquis.