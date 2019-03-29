Riko Shibata
Nicolas Cage appears to have a new lady in his life.
Almost a year after a tumultous 4-day marriage, see next slide for more, the actor has been spotted out and about with Riko Shibata. Their first outing together came last week when they visited his tomb in New Orleans, a nine-foot pyramid in one of the city’s most famous cemeteries.
The new couple was also seen arriving into New York City this week, where they visited the American Museum of Natural History.
The pair also enjoyed dinner and a movie while in the city, visiting the legendary hangout spot, the Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Center, before heading to The Marriott Marquis.
Erika Koike
Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment following his whirlwind marriage to girlfriend Erika Koike in Las Vegas.
The 55-year-old actor submitted an application for annulment on Wednesday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE.
Cage and Koike, a makeup artist, filed for a marriage license on Saturday and received their marriage certificate the same day, court records show.
A rep for the actor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Click through for a comprehensive history of Cage’s rollercoaster romances.
Patricia Arquette
Cage married Arquette in April 1995 — though Cage proposed much earlier. The actor reportedly first proposed to Arquette the day they met when she was just 18. The two eventually married when she was 27 before they called things off in 2000.
Despite rumors that they had split long before then, Arquette confirmed in a 2015 interview that they were still together throughout their marriage.
“There were times when we weren’t living together because we were fighting, but it wasn’t as reported and I didn’t feel that I needed to explain that,” she said. “There were times when my mom was dying [from breast cancer in 1997] and I was living with her, taking care of her. There were times when he was away working on a movie.”
She continued, “It was our thing. I still don’t feel like I owe it to anyone. It’s funny when people are so wrong, and they put you in this position and decide who you are.”
Lisa Marie Presley
Cage met Presley in 2000 at a time he when was estranged from Arquette. The two tied the knot in August 2002 during a secret ceremony in Hawaii on the 25th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.
Cage filed for divorce just three months later.
“I’m sad about this, but we shouldn’t have been married in the first place,” Presley said in a statement issued by her publicist, Paul Bloch.
In his own statement, Cage said, “I did not comment on the marriage, I am not going to comment on the divorce.”
Alice Kim
Cage met Kim in February 2004 when she served him while working as a waitress in a Los Angeles restaurant. They were engaged two months later before tying the knot on a ranch in Northern California.
They welcomed son Kal-El, Superman’s birth name, in Oct. 2005. The former couple separated in January 2016.
In Oct. 2018, Cage and Kim were both named in a petition for a temporary restraining order filed by Cage’s former girlfriend Vickie Park against. In the filing, Park alleged Kim had been stalking her on social media.
While the restraining order was against Cage’s wife and not the actor, Park, 28, claimed in the documents that Cage “abused” her in Vienna, Austria on Sept. 20 after attending the Slash Film Festival. Park said in the request for a temporary restraining order that she and the actor had begun dating in June of last year.
A rep for Cage told PEOPLE in a statement, “Nicolas and Alice Cage categorically deny the absurd allegations listed in the filing of a temporary restraining order against Alice Cage, which was denied by the court.”
Christina Fulton
Cage started dating Fulton in 1988. The two welcomed son Weston Coppola Cage in Dec. 1990 and called it quits around the same time.
The two continued to have an acrimonious relationship and Fulton sued for $13 million in 2009 for fraud and breach of contract. They later settled the case in 2011.
Kristen Zang
After breaking things off with Fulton, Cage started dating actress Kristen Zang. The two dated from 1992 to 1994, with Cage reportedly proposing only to call it off shortly after for Arquette.