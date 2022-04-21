The actor confirmed a number of rumors about himself while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday

Nicolas Cage Reveals He Considered Buying a Cave to 'Get Totally Naked' and Drink with His Then-Wife

Nicolas Cage once considered buying a cave.

The Oscar winner, 58, visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, where he shared the story, which had been mentioned to host Kimmel by Cage's National Treasure costar Diane Kruger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were in North Dakota, in the Black Hills, when we were shooting one of the Treasure movies," Cage said during the episode –– his first appearance on a television talk show in 14 years. "I said, 'I hear there's a cave for sale, let's go look at it.' "

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor then remarked that the cave was "beautiful," with "stalactites," "milky quartz" and "crystalline walls."

Saying that it reminded him of "unfiltered sake," Cage also mentioned that "at the time, I was married," referring to his previous marriage to Alice Kim.

"I'd like to buy this and just go down in the bottom of the cave and get totally naked with my wife and drink in the bottom of the cave in the earth," he remembered thinking.

RELATED VIDEO: Nicolas Cage Says He Has 'No Regrets' in Life: I See 'the Positive in Every Negative'

"Needless to say, I didn't buy the cave," Cage then added, also noting that there were no bats in the cavern, dispelling any rumors that he had wanted to purchase it in order to resemble Batman.

While on the late-night chat show, the movie star also addressed some other rumors, confirming that he did indeed once own a two-headed snake, and how he also once turned $200 into $20,000 "in about a half-hour" while at a roulette table at the Atlantis resort and casino in the Bahamas.

Cage also spoke to Kimmel about Las Vegas, the city he calls home, and his since-thwarted plans to open a movie studio there.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I tried to get a movie studio built there, and then Elon Musk came in, and all the money I got for the movie studio – I got $80 million — they put it into the Tesla cooperation," he said. "Which then, ironically, drained all the water out of the city."

"But I almost had it, I almost had a studio out there," he added.