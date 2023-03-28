Nicolas Cage Says Keanu Reeves Once 'Kicked My Ass at Billiards': 'He Was Making These Impossible Shots'

Nicolas Cage is recalling a time when he says Keanu Reeves "completely dominated me" over a game of billiards.

While Cage, 59 and his Renfield costar Nicholas Hoult answered fan question during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session on the social media platform on Sunday, the actor recounted a night of billiards with John Wick: Chapter 4 star Reeves, 58, after a fan asked about the actors' favorite Reeves movies.

"Well… Keanu kicked my ass at billiards one night. He came up to my house on his motorcycle, and he was making these impossible shots," Cage wrote in response on Reddit. "He said, 'Now I dunno if I can get that shot or this shot' and he made every single shot."

"So I have mixed emotions about the skill that Keanu has because he completely dominated me at pool," he added. "Umm, I like some of the early stuff like Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. I thought he was great in River's Edge. He was just great in that movie, yeah."

Hoult, for his part, wrote that he "liked the first John Wick" and 1994's Speed as he answered the fan's question.

Reeves, whose latest entry in the John Wick series released in theaters last Friday, appears to be something of a billiards and cue sports enthusiast. Back in Feb. 2022, the World Snooker Tour — a professional sports organization for the cue sport snooker — shared a story of Reeves stopping by the Arizona Snooker Academy in Chandler, Arizona, to play a few rounds with some friends.

"He came in with three of his friends and played for while. He was living the dream," Arizona Snooker Academy owner Romil Azemat told WST's website about the encounter at the time. "Then we spoke for about an hour as we both share an interest in motorcycles."

"He used to play snooker when he lived in Toronto and he told me that I brought back lot of memories, he really appreciated that," the owner added. "He said it's hard to find places to play snooker in the USA."

Cage and Hoult's new film Renfield sees Cage take on an iconic villain role as the vampire Dracula, with Hoult, 33, costarring as Dracula's "tortured aide" Renfield, who desperately seeks to escape from the vampire's sphere of influence.

The film, directed by The Tomorrow War's Chris McKay, also stars Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez alongside Cage, Hoult and Awkwafina.

Renfield releases in theaters April 14.