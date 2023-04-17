Nicolas Cage Recalls Eating Live Cockroaches for Cult Classic 'Vampire's Kiss': 'I Ate It Twice'

"I'll never do that again. I'm sorry I did it at all," Nicolas Cage said of eating cockroaches

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 05:00 PM
US actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023.
Nicolas Cage. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Nicolas Cage is recalling a rather nasty on-set treat.

While Cage, 59, and his Renfield costar Nicholas Hoult spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment recently about their new vampire horror-comedy, the actor recalled that he once ate live cockroaches while filming a scene for his 1988 cult movie Vampire's Kiss.

"Oh yeah, I ate it twice, because the director did it just to prank me," Cage told 33-year-old Hoult about the experience, after he was asked whether he gave his costar advice on eating bugs in Renfield.

"I'm not one to give advice, but [Hoult] ate a potato bug so he took it to another level," he said, to which Hoult replied: "The cockroach is worse than a potato bug I think… the cockroaches I got to eat in this were caramel."

Hoult's Renfield character eats bugs to gain superhuman powers granted to him by Dracula (Cage), and though Hoult's cockroaches had caramel flavorings, Cage said his costar's potato bug cuisine was "terrifying to me."

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at Museum of Modern Art on March 28, 2023 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"Oh, but he ate a real potato bug, which is terrifying to me. And so I ate cockroaches. I'll never do that again. I'm sorry I did it at all," he said, laughing.

Hoult added that the crickets he ate for the film "were actually quite yummy" due to various flavors added to help them go down easier. "The potato bug didn't dry out so good and that tasted every bit of bug," he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite the obvious fears involved with eating bugs, Cage observed that a bug-oriented diet "could solve world starvation."

"If you could get rid of your fear, your phobia of eating insects you could solve world starvation," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "High protein, no fat, excellent nutrients, abundance — they're everywhere. I mean, why not? But nope. Not gonna happen."

Vampire's Kiss followed Cage as a literary agent who falls for a vampire (Jennifer Beals). In one scene, his character is shown talking to himself and eventually eating a cockroach he finds in his kitchen.

The actor said in a DVD commentary for the movie that he did two takes of the scene — and ate two bugs — at the director's wish, though the director ultimately used Cage's first effort in the movie's final cut, according to Film School Rejects.

In addition to Hoult and Cage as Renfield's main characters, the film also stars Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez and Awkwafina. The film follows Renfield as he struggles to escape from his codependent and abusive relationship with Dracula.

Renfield is playing in theaters now.

Related Articles
Nicolas Cage Names His Top 5 Favorite Nicolas Cage Movies
Nicolas Cage Names His Top 5 Nicolas Cage Movies
Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
'Renfield' Director Says Nicolas Cage Never Broke Character as Dracula During Making of Film
British actor Nicholas Hoult (L) and US actor Nicolas Cage (R) attend the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023.
Nicholas Hoult Calls Seeing Nicolas Cage as Dracula on Set 'One of the Most Bizarre Scenarios of My Life'
Nicolas Cage as Dracula in Renfield, directed by Chris McKay
Nicolas Cage Had His Teeth Shaved Down for Dracula Role, 'Renfield' Makeup Artist Says
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata 'Renfield' film premiere, New York, USA - 28 Mar 2023
Nicolas Cage Has a Date Night with Wife Riko Shibata at 'Renfield' Premiere in New York City
Nicolas Cage, Keanu Reeves
Nicolas Cage Says Keanu Reeves Once 'Kicked My Ass at Billiards': 'He Was Making These Impossible Shots'
Nicolas Cage is Dracula in Official Renfield Trailer
Nicolas Cage Bares His Fangs as Dracula in 'Renfield' Trailer with Nicholas Hoult
Mike Myers, Shrek
The Voices of 'Shrek': Where Are They Now?
BEETLEJUICE, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, 1988
The Cast of 'Beetlejuice': Where Are They Now?
Nicolas Cage is spotted on the set of the new A24 comedy Dream Scenario in Toronto, Canada.
Nicolas Cage Goes Bald as He's Spotted Filming for New Movie Role in Canada
1644511.jpg
'The Big Lebowski' Turns 25! What the Cast Has Said About the Cult Classic Since Its Premiere
Sam Elliott and Jeff Bridges shake hands at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 26th, 2013.
Sam Elliott Says He Was 'Happy' to Reunite with 'Big Lebowski' Costar Jeff Bridges at SAG Awards 2023
Clueless
Alicia Silverstone and 'Clueless' Cast Remember Late Costar Brittany Murphy: 'She Was So Great'
You People (2023) - Ending Scene | Jonah Hill Eddie Murphy Lauren London
Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was Faked with CGI, Costar Claims
JUDY BLUME FOREVER
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Max Brooks (L) Actor/Director/Producer Mel Brooks (R) attend the 20th anniversary screening of "The Shawshank Redemption" at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 18, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California
Mel Brooks' 4 Kids: Everything to Know