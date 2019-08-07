Nicolas Cage Says He Was 'Pretty Upset' Over His Recent Divorce from 4-Day Bride

Image zoom Peter Sabok/COOLMEDIA/NurPhoto via Getty

Nicolas Cage is opening up about his recent difficult split from his 4-day bride Erika Koike.

In a new interview with The New York Times Magazine, the 55-year-old actor revealed that he was hurt by the way things played out in their whirlwind romance.

“There was a recent breakup,” Cage mentioned in the interview. “I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.”

Cage was granted a divorce from Koike in May, two months after the couple said “I do” in Las Vegas, according to Clark County Nevada online records.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Granted Divorce from 4-Day Vegas Bride Erika Koike

Image zoom VCG/Getty; Splash News Online

The actor had submitted an application for annulment in late March, just four days after tying the knot with Koike, a makeup artist, in Las Vegas, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The couple had been dating for over a year.

A Nevada judge granted Cage’s request for a divorce on March 28, just over two months after the two married on March 23.

In court documents obtained by The Blast for the annulment, Cage claimed that they were both intoxicated at the time of the elopement and he “lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.”

Cage also claimed there were grounds for annulment since Koike didn’t “disclose to [Cage] the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.”

RELATED: Nicolas Cage’s 4-Day Bride Erika Koike Has a Criminal Record Including 2 DUIs

Her further cited Koike’s “criminal history” as one of the factors fueling his decision.

Koike pled no contest to two DUI charges in Los Angeles in 2008 and 2011, according to documents obtained by The Blast. She was put on probation and sentenced to perform community service and to attend AA meetings. She also had to attend an 18-month alcohol and other drug education and counseling program.

Koike was also charged with one DUI in Las Vegas in 2016 and domestic violence against her then-husband in 2006. Regarding the 2016 DUI, Koike pled not guilty.

Cage and Koike kept their relationship low-key until their public Vegas outing. They were previously spotted vacationing together in Puerto Rico in April 2018 and were photographed together again in May last year while out for dinner in Los Angeles.

The Oscar winner has been married three times. He married his first wife, actress Patricia Arquette, in April 1995 and the two later divorced in 2001. In August 2002 but filed for divorce in November of that year. It was finalized in 2004.

The actor’s third wife was Alice Kim. The two married in 2004 and welcomed their son Kal-El in 2005. In June 2016, PEOPLE confirmed the two had separated in January of that year after 12 years of marriage.

Koike was also previously married.