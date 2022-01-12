Nicolas Cage's Pig Director Michael Sarnoski in Talks to Helm A Quiet Place Spinoff: Report

John Krasinski co-wrote, directed and starred in the first two films in the franchise

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part III might land its next director.

Michael Sarnoski, who directed Nicolas Cage in his acclaimed drama Pig, is in talks to helm the upcoming spinoff in the popular franchise that earned box office acclaim with 2018's A Quiet Place, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The film is reportedly not expected to pick up where Part II left off with Emily Blunt character's Evelyn Abbott and her children.

Instead, the upcoming film is expected to be a spinoff based on an idea from Krasinski, 42, who co-wrote, directed and starred in the first two films. Deadline reports it is unlikely Blunt, 38, and Krasinski will reprise their roles in the third film.

The franchise is set in a dystopian universe where people are forced to live in silence in order to evade monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Michael sarnoski Michael Sarnoski | Credit: Francois G. Durand/Getty

The first film grossed $340,952,971 worldwide against a $17 million budget and cemented Krasinski as a director. The second film, released in May 2021, grossed $297,372,261 worldwide after multiple delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Krasinski and Blunt celebrated the end of filming for A Quiet Place Part II in September 2019 when the writer-director shared a sweet photo of himself and his wife holding hands with their backs turned to the camera.

"Well… that's a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!" Krasinski wrote at the time.