Nicolas Cage 'Heartbroken' as He Mourns Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley: 'This Is Devastating News'

"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met," the actor, who was married to Lisa Marie Presley in 2002, said in a statement

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 13, 2023 11:51 AM

Nicolas Cage is remembering Lisa Marie Presley as someone who "lit up every room."

Following news of Lisa Marie's death on Thursday at the age of 54, Cage said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that the loss of his ex-wife is "devastating news."

"Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken," said the actor, 59.

Cage, who was married to Lisa Marie in 2002, also mentioned her late son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 on July 12, 2020. Lisa Marie is also mom to actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

"I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin," he added in the statement.

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicholas cage
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage in 2002. Robert Mora/Getty

Lisa Marie first crossed paths with Cage at a birthday party for Johnny Ramone in October 2000. They went public with their romance in May 2001, one month after Lisa Marie's split from former fiancé John Oszajca.

The pair wed on the 25th anniversary of the death of Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, during a private ceremony in Hawaii, although they broke up less than four months later. Their divorce was finalized in May 2004.

"I'm sad about this, but we shouldn't have been married in the first place," Lisa Marie said in a statement issued by her publicist, Paul Bloch at the time. Cage said in his own statement, "I did not comment on the marriage, I am not going to comment on the divorce."

In an interview with Barbara Walters in March 2003, Cage said there was a "sense, a logic" to marrying the singer-songwriter, given they both came from famous and artistic families. (Cage was born Nicolas Kim Coppola, the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola.)

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage (Photo by L. Busacca/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage. L. Busacca/WireImage

"Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities, and rather intense, sometimes you can have a hard time meshing," the Oscar winner said at the time. "We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up and getting back together again."

Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla Presley confirmed her death to PEOPLE in a statement Thursday night. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," began Priscilla, 77.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

