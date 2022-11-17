Nicolas Cage Plays a Widower Seeking Revenge in New Western 'The Old Way' : Watch the Trailer

The Old Way is scheduled to be released in theaters on Jan. 6 with a digital/VOD release on Jan. 13 from Saban Films and Lionsgate.

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on November 17, 2022 10:00 AM

Nicolas Cage is taking on the Western genre.

On Thursday, Saban Films and Lionsgate shared the official trailer for the Academy Award winner's upcoming movie The Old Way exclusively with PEOPLE.

The Old Way sees Cage star as "cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man" Colton Briggs, according to an official synopsis for the movie.

In the upcoming Western, Colton is drawn back into a world of gunslingers, criminals and villains "when an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril," a synopsis for the film reads.

Cage's character even takes up arms with his young daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) "in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense," the synopsis reads.

Nicolas Cage's new movie The Old Way
Saban Films

In the trailer for the upcoming movie, a man tells Colton's daughter that he was "the coldest killer I've ever met" before Colton met his wife, who is accosted and killed by a group of outlaws to kick off the film's events.

The trailer shows Colton dusting off his old weapons in the wake of his wife's murder. He sets out to take revenge, even teaching his daughter to shoot as he takes her with him on a quest to avenge his wife's death and kill the men responsible.

Aside from Cage, the film also stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Noah Le Gros, Clint Howard, Kerry Knuppe, Nick Searcy and Shiloh Fernandez.

The Old Way hits select theaters Jan. 6, and will receive a digital and video-on-demand release from Saban Films and Lionsgate Jan. 13.

