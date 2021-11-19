Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata attended the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Thursday night

Nicolas Cage Hits Red Carpet with Wife Riko Shibata for GQ Men of the Year Party

Nicolas Cage and his wife made a stylish pair during a night out on Thursday.

The actor and Riko Shibata walked the red carpet for the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood.

Cage, 57, wore a classic black suit with a white dress shirt and black tie which he paired with a gray fedora. Shibata, 27, wore a traditional Japanese kimono in a pink floral design.

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, Lil Nas X, Troye Sivan, Karreuche Tran, Dan Levy, Sydney Sweeney and Kumail Nanjiani were also in attendance.

Cage tied the knot with his fifth wife during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16, honoring his late father's birthday.

"It's true, and we are very happy," he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. The couple met more than a year ago in Shiga, Japan through mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.

The couple posed for their first-ever magazine cover for Flaunt magazine, which debuted in October.

