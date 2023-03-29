Nicolas Cage Has a Date Night with Wife Riko Shibata at 'Renfield' Premiere in New York City

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata make for quite the duo on the red carpet!

On Tuesday, Cage, 59 and Shibata, 27, attended the New York City premiere of the actor's new movie Renfield, striking the red carpet with all-black looks — save for Cage's zebra-print pants.

The actor also donned a sparkly black jacket and matching black shoes to the event, while Shibata wore an off-the-shoulder black gown to go with her matching handbag.

Shibata is Cage's fifth wife; the couple met in Shiga, Japan and tied the knot on Feb. 16, 2021, in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas," as a rep for the actor told PEOPLE at the time.

Cage told Flaunt Magazine in October 2021 that he had met Shibata through mutual friends while he filmed his 2021 movie Prisoners of the Ghostland in Japan.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The couple made their red carpet debut in July 2021 at the premiere of Cage's movie Pig and welcomed their first child together, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, in Sept. 2022.

"I'm really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time," Cage told the Los Angeles Times of his marriage in Jan. 2022.

Cage previously married Patricia Arquette in April 1995; their divorce was finalized in 2001. He and Lisa Marie Presley wed in August 2002 and filed for divorce three months later, though their divorce wasn't finalized until May 2004. Cage married Alice Kim in 2004 and they finalized their divorce in 2016. The actor then wed Erika Koike in March 2019 and was granted a divorce in June 2019. Cage is also father to sons Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 17, from previous relationships.

Renfield stars Cage as the iconic vampire character Dracula in a modern version of the vampire's story that centers around his henchman Renfield (Nicholas Hoult), described as a "tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss," as he tries to end a codependent relationship with Dracula and escape the vampire's clutches.

Back in Dec. 2021, Cage himself told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that he wanted to bring "something new" to Dracula's portrayal onscreen.

"I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played. So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character... I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice," he said at the time.

The film also stars Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez alongside Cage, Hoult and Awkwafina.

Renfield releases in theaters April 14.