Nicolas Cage Granted Divorce from 4-Day Vegas Bride Erika Koike

Nicolas Cage has been granted a divorce from Erika Koike two months after saying “I do” in Vegas, according to Clark County Nevada online records.

Cage, 55, submitted an application for annulment in late March, just four days after tying the knot with Koike in Las Vegas, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

A Nevada judge granted Cage’s request for a divorce on Friday, just over two months after the two married on March 23. They were later seen arguing just hours after the wedding.

In court documents obtained by The Blast for the annulment, Cage claimed that they were both intoxicated and he “lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage.”

Cage also claimed there were grounds for annulment since Koike didn’t “disclose to [Cage] the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.”

Cage and Koike kept their relationship low-key until their public Vegas outing, although they were spotted vacationing together in Puerto Rico in April 2018. They were photographed together again in May last year while out to dinner in Los Angeles.

Cage has been married three times. He married his first wife, actress Patricia Arquette, in April 1995 and the two later divorced in 2001. In August 2002, he married Lisa Marie Presley but filed for divorce in November of that year. It was finalized in 2004.

The actor’s third wife was Alice Kim. The two married in 2004 and welcomed their son Kal-El in 2005. In June 2016, PEOPLE confirmed the two had separated in January of that year after 12 years of marriage.