Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata, whom he married in February 2021, are currently expecting their first baby together

Nicolas Cage Feels He 'Got It Right This Time' with Fifth Wife Riko Shibata: 'I Know Five Is a Lot'

Nicolas Cage has found the one.

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, the 58-year-old Pig actor was asked to list his favorite things in life, and, according to the newspaper, he named his wife Riko Shibata first and foremost. The pair, who wed on Feb. 16, 2021, are currently expecting their first baby together, Cage's third.

Shibata, 27, is the Oscar winner's fifth wife. He married Patricia Arquette in April 1995 and their divorce was finalized in 2001; he and Lisa Marie Presley wed in August 2002 and filed for divorce three months later, though their divorce wasn't finalized until May 2004; he married Alice Kim in 2004 and they finalized their divorce in 2016; he wed Erika Koike in March 2019 and was granted a divorce in June 2019.

"I'm really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time," he said.

Cage and Shibata, an actress, tied the knot during a "very small and intimate wedding" at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Feb. 16 of last year, honoring his late father's birthday. "It's true, and we are very happy," he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

The couple met in Shiga, Japan, through mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.

The couple then posed for their first-ever joint magazine cover for Flaunt magazine, which debuted in October 2021. The following month, the pair walked the red carpet of the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood.