Nicolas Cage had a pretty low-key New Year’s Eve.

The actor, 55, celebrated the new decade among locals in a small bar in the United Kingdom. Not only did he surprise everyone with his presence, but he also treated patrons to a sweet treat.

“Nicolas Cage spent NYE in my small, local pub, in Somerset, UK. He bought everyone a drink,” Reddit user Koink wrote on the website, sharing a photo of Cage smiling with fans while behind the bar of Tramways Social Club in Wells, England.

Koink added in the subreddits that Cage “was a total legend, cool dude and is now a member” of the bar.

Image zoom Nicolas Cage Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cage is set to be busy in 2020, returning to his character of Grug in The Croods 2 and set to star in a sci-fi martial arts film Jiu Jitsu, according to IMDb.

The actor will also play a “creatively unfulfilled” version of himself in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, according to Deadline.

In the movie, Cage reluctantly accepts a $1 million offer to perform at the party of one of his super fans, who also happens to be a Mexican billionaire, the outlet reported. When the party gets out of control, Cage must rely on some of his iconic characters to save himself.

In recent years, Cage has gravitated to more eclectic parts in independent films.

“I see myself very much as a student of film performance and I’m always looking to learn something,” Cage previously told PEOPLE. “That’s why if you look at my filmography, it’s so eclectic. I’m always trying to challenge myself and take those risks and go for the triple axel, even though I might fall on my face. It’s still exciting to go for it and you still get points for trying.”