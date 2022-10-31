Nicolas Cage Goes Bald as He's Spotted Filming for New Movie Role in Canada

Nicolas Cage is set to star alongside Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera and more in the upcoming A24 comedy Dream Scenario

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on October 31, 2022 11:56 AM
Nicolas Cage is spotted on the set of the new A24 comedy Dream Scenario in Toronto, Canada.
Nicolas Cage. Photo: TheImageDirect

Nicolas Cage is sporting a new look for his newest movie role.

The 58-year-old actor was photographed Friday outside a movie theater in Toronto filming the upcoming A24 comedy Dream Scenario, wearing multiple layers against the chilly Canada air.

Notably, Cage was seen in a short beard and rectangular-lens glasses, his usual head of dark hair replaced with a partly balding style.

While the plot of Dream Scenario is being kept under wraps, the film's cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows and Dylan Baker, according to IMDb.

The screenplay was written by Kristoffer Borgli, who will also direct.

Nicolas Cage attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" at DGA Theater Complex on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Nicolas Cage. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

RELATED GALLERY: The Most Amazing On-Screen Transformations Actors Undertook for a Role

Cage's transformation is only his latest in the last year. In March, the actor was snapped in character playing iconic vampire Dracula in Universal's Renfield, due out this spring.

In the photos, taken in New Orleans, Cage sported pale makeup, slicked-back hair, long fingernails and plenty of colorful jewelry.

In a photo shared in August by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color.

After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform.

RELATED VIDEO: Nicolas Cage Says He Has "No Regrets" in Life: I See the "Positive in Every Negative"

It has been a busy 2022 for Cage, who starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Butcher's Crossing, playing himself in the former.

Last month, the actor and his wife Riko Shibata welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca, PEOPLE confirmed.

At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio during the Toronto International Film Festival days later, Cage said, "I literally just left the hospital and got on a plane, and came here. The deal was: 'Look, if my daughter has not arrived yet, then I'm not going, but tell them I most likely will go.' "

The National Treasure actor added that he went "straight to the airport" after his daughter's arrival.

"I would not have been here, but I kept my word, and I'm here honoring my commitment — but I'm looking forward to getting back to my wife and my daughter," Cage said.

