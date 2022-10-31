Nicolas Cage is sporting a new look for his newest movie role.

The 58-year-old actor was photographed Friday outside a movie theater in Toronto filming the upcoming A24 comedy Dream Scenario, wearing multiple layers against the chilly Canada air.

Notably, Cage was seen in a short beard and rectangular-lens glasses, his usual head of dark hair replaced with a partly balding style.

While the plot of Dream Scenario is being kept under wraps, the film's cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows and Dylan Baker, according to IMDb.

The screenplay was written by Kristoffer Borgli, who will also direct.

Nicolas Cage. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Cage's transformation is only his latest in the last year. In March, the actor was snapped in character playing iconic vampire Dracula in Universal's Renfield, due out this spring.

In the photos, taken in New Orleans, Cage sported pale makeup, slicked-back hair, long fingernails and plenty of colorful jewelry.

In a photo shared in August by a fan on Twitter, the Oscar-winning actor sported a bright-red hairdo. His goatee remained its natural color.

After seemingly dying his hair, Cage also posed with two fans while out and about in another snap shared on the social platform.

It has been a busy 2022 for Cage, who starred in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Butcher's Crossing, playing himself in the former.

Last month, the actor and his wife Riko Shibata welcomed their first baby together, daughter August Francesca, PEOPLE confirmed.

At PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio during the Toronto International Film Festival days later, Cage said, "I literally just left the hospital and got on a plane, and came here. The deal was: 'Look, if my daughter has not arrived yet, then I'm not going, but tell them I most likely will go.' "

The National Treasure actor added that he went "straight to the airport" after his daughter's arrival.

"I would not have been here, but I kept my word, and I'm here honoring my commitment — but I'm looking forward to getting back to my wife and my daughter," Cage said.