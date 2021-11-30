Nicolas Cage Has Date Night with Wife Riko Shibata at 2021 Gotham Awards

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata walked the red carpet of the 2021 Gotham Awards where Cage's film Pig was nominated for best feature

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata continued their stylish streak at the Gotham Awards on Monday night.

The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, were a matching pair in black ensembles while walking the red carpet of the awards show in New York City.

Cage, 57, wore a black suit and matching black tie with his gray fedora while Shibata, 27, wore a black coat, black pants and heels with a pop of color in her hot picket purse.

This is the pair's most recent sighting after the two were spotted shopping in the Big Apple over the weekend.

Earlier this month, the couple attended the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood.

Cage and Shibata posed for their first magazine cover together in October for Flaunt magazine where they showed off their unique sense of style.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata for Flaunt Magazine Credit: Noah Dillon/Flaunt Magazine

The National Treasure star told the magazine, "We were out there doing our thing," when it came to posing for the cover.

"We did something kind of historic—photographing in 117-degree weather and building sandcastles," he continued. "I don't think that's been done before. And Riko loved it!"

Cage revealed he met Shibata through mutual friends in Japan, while he was filming Prisoners of Ghostland.

Cage and Shibata, who is also an actress, made their red carpet debut in July at the premiere of Cage's film Pig, which earned a Gotham Award nomination for best feature. (The movie lost at the awards on Monday night.)

The actor tied the knot with his fifth wife during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16, honoring his late father's birthday.