Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Step Out for Shopping Trip in New York City

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata were seen enjoying time together while in New York City after tying the knot earlier this year

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata made a stylish pair in New York City.

The couple was spotted taking a shopping trip together in Manhattan's Sogo area on Sunday, where they coordinated in black coats and jeans.

Cage, 57, and Shibata, 27, were seen enjoying themselves as they shared a laugh together while enjoying their shopping trip.

The National Treasure star was seen leaving a store with a purple bust of Prince.

Earlier this month, the couple walked the red carpet of the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood.

Cage wore a classic black suit with a white dress shirt and black tie which he paired with a gray fedora. Shibata wore a traditional Japanese kimono in a pink floral design.

Cage tied the knot with his fifth wife during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16, honoring his late father's birthday.

"It's true, and we are very happy," he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. The couple met more than a year ago in Shiga, Japan through mutual friends while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland.

The couple posed for their first-ever magazine cover for Flaunt magazine, which debuted in October.

