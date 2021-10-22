Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Pose Together for Their First-Ever Cover

Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, are sharing their love on the cover of their first magazine together.

The couple, who married in February in Las Vegas, posed for Flaunt magazine, which debuted online on Thursday.

The images, taken by Noah Dillon, show off the couple's sense of style, with Cage telling the magazine, "We were out there doing our thing."

"We did something kind of historic — photographing in 117-degree weather and building sandcastles," he said, adding, "I don't think that's been done before. And Riko loved it!"

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata for Flaunt Magazine Credit: Noah Dillon/Flaunt Magazine

While it appears the two kept details of their relationship relatively private during the interview, Cage did say he met Shibata, 27, through mutual friends in Japan while he was filming his movie Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Cage and Shibata, who is also an actress, made their red carpet debut in July at the premiere of Cage's film Pig, which recently earned a Gotham Award nomination for best feature.

Cage tied the knot with his fifth wife during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on Feb. 16, honoring his late father's birthday.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata for Flaunt Magazine Credit: Noah Dillon/Flaunt Magazine

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata for Flaunt Magazine Credit: Noah Dillon/Flaunt Magazine

