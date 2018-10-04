Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Abusing Her, Actor Denies 'Absurd' Allegation

Nicolas Cage has been accused of abuse by a former girlfriend.

The National Treasure actor, 54, was mentioned in a petition for a temporary restraining order filed by Vickie Park against the Cage’s estranged wife, Alice Kim, on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. In the filing, Park alleged Kim, 33, had been stalking her on social media, but was denied the restraining order until a further court hearing later this month.

While the restraining order was against Cage’s wife and not the actor, Park, 28, claimed in the documents that Cage “abused” her in Vienna, Austria on Sept. 20 after attending the Slash Film Festival. Park said in the request for a temporary restraining order that she and the actor had begun dating in June of last year.

The incident occurred while he “was severely intoxicated,” she alleged in the petition, though she does not give detail on the abuse she claims Cage committed.

A rep for Cage tells PEOPLE in a statement, “Nicolas and Alice Cage categorically deny the absurd allegations listed in the filing of a temporary restraining order against Alice Cage, which was denied by the court.”

In court documents, Park also claimed the actor was struggling with “alcohol addiction, depression and mental illness.” On Sept. 24, Park claimed Kim goaded Cage into another alleged incident of abuse “manipulating him by saying things such as ‘your intelligence level looks low with a disgusting woman like her.'”

“Her jealousy of my relationship with her ex-husband, my youth and physical appearance has drove [sic] her to take these actions of harassment,” Park wrote in her petition.

“Her intentions were to subject him into more alcohol abuse and anger towards me while I was alone with him in our hotel room in London, England — right after the abuse incident in Vienna, Austria,” Park claimed, adding she had filed a police report in London.

PEOPLE could not immediately verify that a police report had been filed against Cage in the United Kingdom.

The restraining order was denied ahead of a court hearing on the allegations scheduled for Oct. 24.

In 2011, Cage was taken into custody and charged with domestic abuse and disturbing the peace after an argument in New Orleans with Kim, according to the New Orleans Police Department at the time. The local district attorney declined to press charges.

Cage married Kim in July 2004 and the two have one son, 13-year-old Kal-El.

A rep for the actor previously confirmed to PEOPLE the two were separated in June 2016. Cage also has a 27-year-old son Weston Coppola Cage with actress Christina Fulton.