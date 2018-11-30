Has Nicki Minaj reignited her feud with Cardi B?

On Thursday, the Queen rapper, 35, released the twerk-tastic (and explicit!) music video for her new single, the oral sex ode "Good Form" — and it features a cameo from two of Cardi’s other rivals. Around the 40-second mark, Minaj is joined for some booty shaking by sisters Baddie Gi and Jade.

Bartenders Baddie and Jade, of course, were at the center of Cardi’s August strip club dust-up.

Ahead of the “Good Form” video’s release, Minaj, Baddie and Jade all took to Instagram to promote the clip, sharing photos from the shoot. “This is SOOO CRAZY YALL!!!” Jade captioned a post. “yall know how much I love @nickiminaj … thank you babe for having us you killed this s—.”

The women were originally expected to appear in a video starring Minaj, Kanye West and Tekashi 6ix9ine, but the shoot was canceled when shots were fired on set earlier this month.

Nicki Minaj with Baddie Gi and Jade

In August, the sisters — who worked at Angel’s Strip Club in Queens — reportedly claimed that Cardi, 26, ordered an attack on them because she believed her husband, Migos rapper Offset, had had an affair with one of them. A police spokesperson told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.”

Then, in October, Cardi surrendered to police and was subsequently arrested, fingerprinted, had a mugshot taken and was charged with one count of assault and two counts of reckless endangerment, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

“We’re aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night,” Cardi’s attorney Jeff Kern told press outside the police station last month. “We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims, told PEOPLE in a statement: “Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes. Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks.”

Minaj and Cardi’s feud — which dates back to the latter’s meteoric rise last year — reached a boiling point in September at a New York Fashion Week party at The Plaza hotel, where the “Bodak Yellow” rapper threw her heel at Minaj and tried to start a brawl.

The rap rivals appeared to quash their beef last month, when Minaj tweeted: “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore,” Minaj posted. “Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.”

Cardi responded shortly after, posting a screenshot of Minaj’s tweet on Instagram and writing:”@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”