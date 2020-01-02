Dashing Duo! Nick Jonas and Ansel Elgort Announced as Golden Globes Presenters

The Golden Globes is adding two new A-list presenters!

Nick Jonas and Ansel Elgort will both be joining a slew of Hollywood royalty as presenters at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Ricky Gervais is returning as host of the event this weekend, marking it his fifth turn at the mic.

Jonas and Elgort are joined as presenters by Chris Evans, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan and Dakota Fanning.

Other stars set to present are Charlize Theron, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Kate McKinnon, Tiffany Haddish, Daniel Craig and Glenn Close.

Image zoom Ansel Elgort and Nick Jonas ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

The show will also see Brosnan’s youngest children, sons Paris and Dylan Brosnan, act as Golden Globes Ambassadors.

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story came up big in terms of nominations. The Netflix drama starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a couple going through an increasingly contentious divorce racked up 6 nominations, including a best motion picture drama and acting nominations for Driver, Johansson and supporting actress Laura Dern.

On the TV side, Netflix’s The Crown, Amazon’s Fleabag and HBO’s Succession all came away with multiple nominations, including in the big drama series category.

Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which recognizes a lifetime of achievement in film. Previous honorees include Jeff Bridges, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep.

Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognizes lifetime achievement in television. Named after legendary actress Carol Burnett, it was first awarded to the Carol Burnett Show star at the 2019 Golden Globes. DeGeneres is only the second entertainer that will be honored with the accolade.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.