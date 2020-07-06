Nick Cordero's Wife Posts Moving Video About 'Family' After His Death: 'Smile Through the Tears'

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her husband by celebrating the importance of family.

In a moving video shared to her Instagram on Monday, the day after she announced her husband's death from COVID-19 complications a 41, Kloots and her family are seen bonding over the 95 days Cordero battled the deadly virus.

"How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family," she captioned the video.

"I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings," Kloots continued. "I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I’m even luckier to have Nicks family and extended family that are the same. This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another. ❤️"

Image zoom Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero amanda kloots/instagram

Cordero died on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to complications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Cordero is survived by his wife Kloots and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots shared on Instagram Sunday.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote, along with a black-and-white portrait of her beloved, whom she married in September 2017.

Over the course of 13 weeks, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway endured several difficulties during his hospitalization, including undergoing a leg amputation, waking up from a medically-induced coma and procedures for a temporary pacemaker.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.