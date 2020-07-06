Nick Cordero's Final Instagram Post Praised Wife Amanda Kloots: 'I Love You with All of My Heart'

"These days I’m counting my blessings," he wrote on March 19. "This one is top of the list. To say I’m thankful for her is the greatest understatement. She only spreads love in the world and does her best to make it a better place."

He added, "If you know her you know what I mean. It’s @amandakloots birthday today, so take a second and show her some love. If anyone deserves it it’s her today. Happy Birthday baby. I love you with all my heart."

The Broadway star shared the sentimental post before being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year in March, which led him and his loved ones on a heartbreaking 95-day journey where be battled the current health crisis.

Kloots, who gave constant updates on her husband, remained supportive of him while still caring for their young son Elvis, and always allowed a glimpse into the heartwarming love story that the two Broadway stars created together.

After first meeting while working on the 2014 musical Bullets Over Broadway, Kloots, who was still married to her first husband at the time, wrote “We were friends first and then fell in love,” of her relationship with Cordero on Instagram. “We got married in NYC in 2017 and had Elvis two years later.”

Less than a year after their son was born, Cordero fell sick and was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock. Amid the actor's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

On Sunday night, Kloots announced her husband's death on Instagram.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.