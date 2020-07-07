Nick Cordero's GoFundMe Page Raises Nearly $1 Million After His Death from COVID-19 at 41

The campaign was originally made to raise $400,000 for help with the medical bills and financial hardships brought about by the Broadway star's health battle

A GoFundMe page set up to support the family of Broadway star Nick Cordero – who died over the weekend due to COVID-19 complications – has raised close to $1 million in support of his wife, Amanda Kloots and their young son, Elvis.

The campaign, which was launched in mid-April to help support Cordero and his family after the Broadway singer contracted the coronavirus back in March, was originally created to raise $400,000 for help with the medical bills and financial hardships brought about by the Waitress star’s health battle.

As of press time, the crowdfunding campaign had raised $941,321.

"We are heartbroken to update this account to a memorial," the page now reads, followed by a message from Kloots, taken from an Instagram post.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Before his death, Cordero spent over 90 days at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles fighting the coronavirus and suffering from multiple complications, including undergoing a leg amputation, receiving a temporary pacemaker and entering a medically-induced coma.

When Cordero was first admitted to the hospital at the end of March, he was unconscious and diagnosed with pneumonia, before later testing positive for coronavirus.

After announcing her husband’s passing, Kloots shared a video her sister made her of the time the family has spent together during the Tony-nominated star’s battle.

“How do you get through the hardest time in your life? Family,” she wrote alongside the video, which her sister titled “The Silver Linings."

“I have always been lucky to have a family that loves to be together and to support each other. I’m even luckier to have Nicks family and extended family that are the same.”

She continued: "This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the smiles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I- selfless time from their lives to be with us. In times of trauma, look for the silver linings. Spend time with family. Smile through the tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love one another. ❤️."