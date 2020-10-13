Nick Cordero Remembered by Meg Toohey, Sara Bareilles and Waitress Band with 'Cathartic' New Song

Nick Cordero's friends, Sara Bareilles and Meg Toohey, remember the star in a PEOPLE exclusive first listen of their song "Lucky Streak"

The original band of Waitress with Meg Toohey (center) and Sara Bareilles (far right)

Nick Cordero's legacy — and his wife's journey to keep him alive — is memorialized in a new song, "Lucky Streak," by his friends, Meg Toohey and Sara Bareilles.

The song, written and produced by Toohey, tells the story of the late Broadway star's time in New York City with his wife Amanda Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, and their move to Los Angeles to start a new life before his untimely death in July at 41 after months of fighting the coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Nick was an incredibly vibrant and fun-loving guy," Toohey tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He loved music and loved performing. He also loved hanging 'as one of us' in the band room at Waitress and would talk about his band and guitars."

She added, "The entire cast and crew loved him dearly and he brought an incredible positive light to any experience he was part of."

Bareilles tells PEOPLE, "Getting to sing on Meg Toohey's gorgeous tribute to our friend Nick was a gift."

Image zoom Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots and their son Elvis Ashley Becker

"I wept as I sang," she says. "This song is cathartic... beautiful and bittersweet and speaks of the pain of love and loss and the gently universal truth that we must hold it all lightly and enjoy our lucky streaks; these perfectly imperfect lives. What a song."

In the song, Toohey sings lead vocals, bringing to life lyrics such as, "We made the move all the way out west because that was the way I had picture it best/We were so alive/So alive."

"And I always knew that you were the one/I gave you my heart and you gave me a son/We were so alive/We were so alive/That was the start of my lucky streak," she sang. "I was feeling rock-solid/Feeling rock solid."

Toohey and Bareilles, who wrote the musical Waitress in which Cordero starred as part of the original Broadway cast, were accompanied by the band players from the musical including Nadia Digiallonardo, Rich Mercurio, Lee Nadel, Yair Evnine and Adam Kaufmann.