Nick Cordero Fans Petition to Rename New York City's Longacre Theater After Late Broadway Star

Fans of the late actor Nick Cordero are petitioning to rename a New York City theater after the Tony nominee, who died on Sunday due to coronavirus complications.

The petition seeks to change the name of the Longacre Theater, which was built in 1912 and is currently named after Longacre Square — the original name for Times Square.

According to the petition, which has gained nearly 30,000 signatures since Tuesday, the theater was home to the last Broadway show Cordero starred in before his death, A Bronx Tale. Fans are seeking to rename the venue to The Nick Cordero Theater.

"With the passing of this incredibly talented and beloved Broadway star, it is the perfect memory for him and his family legacy, to assure his name will always be in lights in the Broadway Community," the petition reads.

Image zoom Longacre Theatre Walter McBride/Getty

Fans joining the petition have the option of leaving a "reason for signing" comment, with several expressing their condolences to the late actor's family.

"A perfect way to honor someone who gave so much to our community and was taken far too soon," one signer wrote. "Give his young son the chance to grow up seeing shows in a theatre named after his father!"

Image zoom Nick Cordero Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Cordero, who died from COVID-19 complications after more than 90 days in the hospital, was just 41 years old. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, 38, whom he wed in September 2017, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

"My husband was a very special man," Kloots, an actress and fitness entrepreneur, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "He was everyone’s friend. We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were. Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face."

She adds, "As a husband I don’t think a day went by that he didn’t say to me, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I’m heartbroken."

Image zoom Nick Cordero in "A Bronx Tale" Walter Mcbride/Getty

Less than a year after Elvis was born, Cordero fell sick and was first admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia.

He was then diagnosed with COVID-19 and experienced a number of complications, including lung infections and septic shock. Amid the actor's hospitalization, he also had his right leg amputated and received a temporary pacemaker for his heart.

Kloots announced his death on Sunday evening in a heartbreaking post on social media.

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote.

In support of Cordero's family, a GoFundMe page was created to raise funds for his medical bills.