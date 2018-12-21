Nick Cannon Says the Strongest People 'Win Battles in Private' After Kevin Hart Backlash

Nick Cannon is sharing his views on personal strength.
The 38-year-old actor shared a poignant message to his followers on Instagram Thursday after receiving backlash for defending Kevin Hart.
In the photo he shared, Cannon WAS dressed in gray sweatpants, sneakers with large chains wrapped around his neck. A similar set of chains were connected to his car as he pulled at them during a workout.
“”The Strongest People aren’t those who show strength in public but those who Win battles in Private” #Ncredible#LupusWarrior,” he wrote in the caption.
In March 2012, Cannon spoke to PEOPLE about his health after he was hospitalized for kidney failure earlier that year.
“I’m just trying to make sure I put my health first,” he said, revealing he had been diagnosed with “a lupus type of thing” that “no one else in my family has.”
He has also recently joined a very public fight defending Hart, who stepped down from hosting the Academy Awards following a backlash over his past homophobic comments.
In a bid to support the actor, Cannon resurfaced old tweets from female comedians Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler that he said also used homophobic language.
Shortly after it was announced that Hart would be hosting the prestigious awards show, Cannon shared a supportive message for his pal online.
“Couldn’t be happier for this a—!! @kevinhart4real,” Cannon tweeted. “Real talk my bro deserves every bit of what God is blessing him with. The hardest working, kindest and most genuine dude… “
He was also supportive of a video Hart posted after the backlash had begun, where the Night School star shared he wouldn’t be apologizing for his remarks because he already “addressed this several times.”
“We with you regardless!!!” Cannon wrote, commenting on Hart’s Instagram video. “You know how we feel about people trying to control us anyway!!”
Hart did eventually go on to apologize.
“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted shortly after he shared he would be stepping down from hosting the Oscars.
“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” Hart added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”