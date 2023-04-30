Nick Cannon Slams 'Red Table Talk' as 'That Toxic Table' After Facebook Watch Shutdown

Nick Cannon claims Red Table Talk's revelations led to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: "Too much honesty"

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 30, 2023 10:14 AM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM); Red Table Talk Is Back! See Jada Pinkett Smith, Daughter Willow and Mom Adrienne in First Trailer (credit Facebook/Sophy Holland)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty for SiriusXM; Facebook/Sophy Holland

Nick Cannon is sharing his thoughts on Red Table Talk after Facebook Watch shut down all of its original programming, leaving Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show without a home.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Meta is ending its Facebook Watch original programming, stopping new seasons of its series, including the hit talk show hosted by Pinkett Smith, 51, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith.

Reacting to the news on his radio show, The Daily Cannon, the father of 12 called the development "good."

"If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn't have slapped the s--- out of Chris Rock," Cannon continued, referencing the incident during the 94th Academy Awards, when Will Smith slapped Rock, 58, for making a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Going on to call the program "that toxic table," Cannon said, "Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face." He later added: "That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don't want to know all this s--- about y'all."

Deadline was first to report the news that Facebook Watch's original programming endeavors were ending, with none of its shows returning for more seasons. It added that Red Table Talk was being shopped around to other interested networks, and Variety reported that it is a cost-cutting measure.

Facebook Watch also released shows like Piece of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, The Biebers on Watch, Elizabeth Olsen's drama series Sorry For Your Loss and Limetown with Jessica Biel.

Produced by Westbrook Studios, Red Table Talk won a Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show in 2021. It premiered in 2018, and it later spawned the spinoff Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Previous episodes of Red Table Talk have included major guests like Sandra Bullock, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Paris Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Moore, Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith Has Will Smith's Ex-Wife on Red Table Talk to Cook for the Holidays

Pinkett Smith reacted to news of Facebook Watch shutting down in an Instagram post on Thursday, stating that Red Table Talk is searching for a "new home."

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come," she wrote. "We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

