Nick Cannon Is 'Proud of How' Kevin Hart Handled Oscars Controversy: It Was a 'Gangster Move'

Nick Cannon continues to stand by his friend Kevin Hart.

The actor, 38, stopped by People Now where he expressed how proud he was of Hart, 39, for stepping down as host of the Oscars following controversy over old homophobic tweets. Hart announced he was stepping down after revealing that the Academy behind the Oscars asked him to apologize for the tweets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was proud that [he] got the job, but I was even more proud of the way that [he] handled this entire situation,” Cannon says. “What I’ve done in the past, and why I commend him for what he did, he wasn’t gonna allow some organization to dictate or control how he move. It was very fascinating to me that he first chose to step down, then he apologized if he offended anyone. Because he wasn’t going to let somebody say, ‘You can keep this job, we’re gonna hang this job over your head, if you do this.’ “

Cannon, continues, “[He said], ‘You’re not gonna tell me what I’m gonna do. But if I offended anyone, I truly apologize. But you can keep your job.’ I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a gangster move.’ “

Kevin Hart Kevin Winter/Getty

Shortly after it was announced earlier this week that Hart would be hosting the prestigious awards show, Cannon shared a supportive message for his pal online.

“Couldn’t be happier for this a—!! @kevinhart4real,” Cannon tweeted. “Real talk my bro deserves every bit of what God is blessing him with. The hardest working, kindest and most genuine dude… “

He was also supportive of a video Hart posted after the backlash had begun, where the Night School star shared he wouldn’t be apologizing for his remarks because he already “addressed this several times.”

“We with you regardless!!!” Cannon wrote, commenting on Hart’s Instagram video. “You know how we feel about people trying to control us anyway!!”

RELATED: Nick Cannon Defends Kevin Hart By Posting Old Homophobic Tweets from Female Comedians

Hart did eventually go on to apologize.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted shortly after he shared he would be stepping down from hosting the Oscars.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” Hart added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”