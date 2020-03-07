You're Next Star Nicholas Tucci Dies at the Age of 38 After Private Health Battle

Image zoom Nicholas Tucci Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Actor Nicholas Tucci has died. He was 38.

His father Alexander Tucci announced the news in a statement on Facebook on Friday, explaining Nicholas had an illness that he chose to keep private.

“This is Alexander Tucci, Nick’s father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut,” Alexander shared.

“Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible,” the statement continued.

“In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much.”

Alexander then went on to thank the many people that have supported his son throughout his career.

“To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities… thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage… thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all… thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.”

PEOPLE has not been able to confirm independently what illness Nicholas had.

A rep for the actor declined to comment further, but told PEOPLE, “Nick and I recently started to work together again and Nick was very excited about his future in the business. I was shocked to receive a phone call from his dad a couple days a go informing me of his passing.”

Nicholas, who is originally from Middletown, Connecticut, has appeared in a number of films and television series including, Pose, Ramy, Homeland and Quantico.

He is perhaps best known for his role as Felix in the 2011 horror movie You’re Next, which follows a wealthy family as they come under attack by a gang of killers during their wedding anniversary getaway.

Since his death, a number of fans have paid tribute to him on social media.

“You’re Next is my top 5 favorite horror movies of all time and I loved how he portrayed Felix. RIP Nicholas Tucci,” one fan tweeted.

Image zoom Nicholas Tucci in You're Next

“On what feels like a weekly basis, without any sort of reason or context whatsoever, I’ll find myself muttering the words ‘Felix, you f—— lowlife’ because of how much I love You’re Next. RIP Nicholas Tucci,” a different user expressed on Twitter.

“I love the movie You’re Next is really scary slasher dark comedy and Nicholas Tucci is really his best horror villain RIP,” another fan wrote.

“You’re next is a favorite of mine and his work in it was amazing… very sad news… RIP Nicholas Tucci!” another fan tweeted.

“RIP Nicholas Tucci. Incredibly nice man, and our limited interactions were really great. My condolences to his friends, family and loved ones,” a different tweet read.