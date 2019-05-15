Nicholas Hoult Describes Working with Ex Jennifer Lawrence: 'It's Like Going Back to School'

There’s not a lot of lingering awkwardness for exes Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence.

The actors first met on the set of X-Men: First Class back in 2010 and started dating before breaking up in 2014. But while most exes would successfully avoid each other after a split, Hoult, 29, and Lawrence, 28, continued working together on the X-Men franchise, including this summer’s Dark Phoenix.

“It’s like going back to school after the summer holidays,” Hoult told Elle of working with Lawrence in the latest movie. “The reality of [the X-Men franchise] is there are lots of characters, so everyone was together for brief periods, but not every day for four months.”

Hoult and Lawrence have remained friendly after their breakup, and Lawrence even attended the premiere of Hoult’s last movie The Favourite in New York City, which also starred close pal Emma Stone.

Image zoom Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence in 2012 Dave M. Benett/Getty

Lawrence has a long history of continuing to support her former flames. “I’m friends with all my exes, actually,” she said during an interview on WTF with Marc Maron in 2018, shortly after she introduced her ex Darren Aronofsky, 49, at an N.Y.C. gala.

“For the most part, yeah, I have a theory: I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt,” she added.

“Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful,” she explained, before specifically adding that “Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”

Lawrence has since moved on with fiancé Cooke Maroney, and Hoult welcomed his first child with girlfriend Bryana Holly last year.

Dark Phoenix opens June 7.