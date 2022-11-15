Nicholas Hoult Says He's 'Excited About Being Really Pushed' in Upcoming 'Nosferatu' Movie

Nicholas Hoult isn't shooting his upcoming Nosferatu remake yet, but he's excited to get started.

At the New York City premiere of Hoult's new movie The Menu on Monday, the 32-year-old actor told PEOPLE that he's spoken about working with director Robert Eggers with his The Menu costar Anya Taylor-Joy, who worked with Eggers on 2015's The Witch and 2022's The Northman.

"She said that Robert, in terms of being a director, is unbelievable in his pursuit of the right storytelling but also demands a lot of his actors and that's something I'm excited about," Hoult tells PEOPLE of advice Taylor-Joy, 26, has given him on working with Eggers.

Hoult added that he is "excited about being really pushed" by director Eggers, who had The Northman star Alexander Skarsgård add about 20 lbs. of muscle to play a Viking warrior in his epic revenge movie released in April.

"I'm a fan of the original film but also I know [Eggers has] wanted to make the movie since he was eight years old, so I'm excited to see what he brings to that story and I hope I can serve it in a good way," Hoult says of the upcoming movie.

Hoult said Monday that while he is not yet at work filming Nosferatu, Eggers "just started sending me some costume looks and some makeup looks the other day" for his yet-to-be-revealed character.

Dave Benett/Getty

"Gradually, the momentum builds and the ideas build and the intensity and reality of it all build and once the first day comes about, hopefully that's reached a peak and we're ready to go there and and the emotions are all bubbling," he tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Hoult's new movie The Menu, he and Taylor-Joy star as a couple dining at a highly exclusive island restaurant ran by a mysterious chef (Ralph Fiennes) who crafts a delectable lineup of dishes — and some sinister twists — for his guests.

Hoult called Taylor-Joy an "incredible actress" Monday and told PEOPLE that he has been a fan of hers since watching The Witch and her 2020 Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.

"To see the dedication she brings to her characters — she's always seeking the truth in how to make each moment the best for the story, so it was a real joy to watch her and be a scene partner with her," Hoult tells PEOPLE of working with the actress on The Menu.

Taylor-Joy was initially expected to also star in Nosferatu, but the upcoming movie's ensemble cast now includes Bill Skarsgard as the title character and Lily-Rose Depp in addition to Hoult, according to Deadline.

The Menu is in theaters Nov. 18.