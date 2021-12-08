Nicholas Hoult Thanks Fans for 'Love' as He Poses Shirtless While Celebrating His 32nd Birthday
The Great actor shared a relaxing snap at the pool for his birthday
Happy Birthday Nicholas Hoult!
On Tuesday, the actor posted a "thirsty" photo on Instagram celebrating his 32nd birthday, sitting shirtless in a straw hat and trunks on top of a massive inflatable pool float, seemingly shaped like a gold crown.
"Thir(s)ty two!! Thanks for all the birthday love ❤️❤️❤️ 32," he captioned the post as he drank from a bottle in the relaxing snap.
Many of the star's celebrity friends commented on the post for his special day.
"Have a great one pal," Sean Maguire wrote. Richard E. Grant also commented, "Happy birthday Nick 🎂🎂🎂🎂." The actor's girlfriend Bryana Holly added, "happy bday king 🥰."
Later on, Hoult's The Great costar Elle Fanning teased the actor and his giant float, writing, "Is that a roast chicken or crown?"
Hoult stars opposite of Fanning in Hulu's The Great — the second season, of which, just started streaming last month.
The British star is known for his role in the X-Men franchise. He has also appeared in films like Tolkien, Warm Bodies, Jack the Giant Slayer, About a Boy and Max Max: Fury Road.
Typically private, Hoult welcomed his first child with his girlfriend in 2018, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.
"They have kept the news under wraps, but are so happy and excited," an insider said of Hoult and Holly, a model, at the time.