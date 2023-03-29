Nicholas Hoult Calls Seeing Nicolas Cage as Dracula on Set 'One of the Most Bizarre Scenarios of My Life'

Nicholas Hoult got to see a new side of Nicolas Cage while they worked together again on Renfield.

At the new vampire horror-comedy's New York City premiere Tuesday, Hoult, 33, told Entertainment Tonight that working with Cage, 59, in his full Dracula costume and makeup every day made him feel "really giddy most of the time on set."

"It really was one of the most bizarre scenarios of my life looking glancing over and seeing Nic Cage, dressed fully as Dracula," Hoult said. "I mean, it doesn't get better than that. So I was really giddy most of the time on set, and had the best time working with him."

Cage was able to bring his own influences to the iconic vampire character at times during filming, the actor added.

"The funny thing was, when he switched on to Dracula, all the influences that he was bringing to that character and where he was bringing inspiration from, it was just like, it was really fun," Hoult told ET. "And then occasionally you just see this little Nic Cage-ism within, which is what we love seeing him do in films."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Renfield was not the first time Hoult and Cage have worked together; Hoult previously appeared in Cage's 2005 movie The Weatherman, which he recalled as the first movie he made in the United States after starting his career in the U.K.

"Just knowing more of his filmography, and being more of a fan even in some ways, it was even more special to work with him again," Hoult added to ET of reuniting with Cage.

Hoult, who plays Dracula's servant Renfield in the new movie, appeared to spend a significant amount of time around Cage in full costume and makeup — the film's director Chris McKay recently noted to Insider that Cage remained in character between takes during production.

"Sometimes he couldn't even bend his body very much because he's got a whole body appliance on," McKay said of the actor's costuming and makeup on set. "So he's Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not."

In addition to Hoult and Cage as Renfield's main characters, the film also stars Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez and Awkwafina.

Renfield is in theaters April 14.