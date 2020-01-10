Nicholas Hoult Joins Tom Cruise for Future Mission: Impossible Movies

Nicholas Hoult is gearing up for an action-packed adventure.

The actor, 30, is joining Tom Cruise in the star’s Mission: Impossible franchise, Hoult’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday in which he shared a black and white photo of Hoult.

“Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?” McQuarrie wrote in the caption.

Hoult responded in the comments with, “Love to. Though why stop at a little?”

Hoult reportedly expected to play a villain in the franchise while Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, according to Variety.

The outlet reports Hoult was in the running to star with Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick as Goose’s son. The part went to Miles Teller.

The actor’s casting comes almost a year after news broke that he was a contender to play Bruce Wayne/Batman, although the role eventually went to Robert Pattinson.

McQuarrie is set to produce, direct and write the two upcoming sequels to Cruise’s franchise: Mission: Impossible 7 which is slated for release in 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8, which is slated for 2022.

He’s also written the script to Cruise’s upcoming 2020 release Top Gun: Maverick.

Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Gregory Sanon are all set to star.