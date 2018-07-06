My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Nia Vardalos' Estranged Husband Responds to Her Divorce Filing

Two days after Nia Vardalos filed for divorce, her estranged husband has responded.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Ian Gomez filed his response to her divorce filing on Thursday in Los Angeles. Like Vardalos, the actor, 53, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Vardalos, 55, and Gomez, best known for starring in Cougar Town and The Drew Carey Show, wed in September 1995. Her hit film My Big Fat Greek Wedding was inspired by her romance with Gomez, who played the role of best man to John Corbett’s character Ian Miller.

Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez in January 2015

The pair shares an 11-year-old daughter, Ilaria Vardalos Gomez, whom they adopted in 2008. Like his estranged wife, Gomez is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their child.

He has also asked that spousal support “be determined in mediation,” according to the documents.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Vardalos was spotted in Greece with Ilaria, as seen in a photo obtained by Extra.

“We’ve been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable,” Vardalos and Gomez said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday’s news. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” the statement read.

Both Vardalos and Gomez listed the date of separation as June 29, 2017.