My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos Files for Divorce After Almost 25 Years of Marriage

My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Nia Vardalos has filed for divorce from husband Ian Gomez.

The actress, 55, filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Vardalos said she separated from her husband over a year ago on June 29, 2017, almost 24 years after they said, “I Do.”

In a statement to the outlet, the couple said, “We’ve been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time. Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable. It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday’s news. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Vardalos and Gomez, 53, wed in September 1995. Vardalos’ hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding was inspired by her romance with Gomez – who also starred in the film.

They share an 11-year-old daughter, Ilaria Vardalos Gomez, whom they adopted in 2008. She is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

The actress also asked that spousal support to be “determined in mediation.”

Vardalos opened up to PEOPLE in 2016 about her long journey toward motherhood after 13 failed IVF treatments, unsuccessful surrogate attempts and several miscarriages.

“I felt so embarrassed that I couldn’t have a biological child,” the actress said at the time, adding that wanting a child was the main reason for the 14-year wait for the sequel to My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

“I wouldn’t know the emotions of what to write,” Vardalos said of her character’s relationship with her daughter in the sequel. “I just said, ‘I can’t do it.’”

She and Gomez received the news that they had been matched with 3-year-old Ilaria in 2008 after more than nine years of struggling to become parents.

“I am so grateful and can’t imagine my life without her,” she said.