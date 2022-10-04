Next James Bond Won't Be a Young Actor, Producer Says: 'Trying to Visualize It Doesn't Work'

The James Bond casting team will be looking for a seasoned actor.

Since Daniel Craig is done playing 007 after last year's No Time to Die, the team behind the popular spy franchise is deliberating on his successor.

Longtime Bond producer Michael G. Wilson recently told Deadline that casting hasn't started yet, but they won't be considering young actors.

"We've tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn't work," he said. "Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something."

"He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a 30-something," added Wilson, 80.

Daniel Craig as James Bond. MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Tom Holland previously revealed that he pitched a young James Bond movie that was rejected.

He recalled in an interview with Total Film that the idea didn't come to fruition, but it did lead to connections that facilitated his role as Nathan Drake opposite Mark Wahlberg in Uncharted.

"I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man [Far From Home] with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond," said Holland, 26. "It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

He continued, "The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation."

In a recent interview with Variety, Bond producers Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they are still working on pitching actors for the part — including Idris Elba, whom Broccoli, 62, said they loved.

"The thing is, it's going to be a couple of years off," she explained. "And when we cast Bond, it's a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he's probably thinking, 'Do I really want that thing?' Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]."

Wilson added, "And he was in his early 30s at the time!"

Craig, 54, spoke to Radio Times about his time as Bond in September 2021, when he was asked about his thoughts on a female 007 possibly following in his footsteps.

"There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color," he said, in part. "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"