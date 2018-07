Daniel Craig has long won over audiences with his rugged physique, beguiling allure, and ability to dominate a tuxedo—all essentials for the James Bond fit kit. But the Spectre actor, 50, who announced he’d be completing his tenure as the coveted British agent in next summer’s 25th franchise film, is handing over his weapons to a few notable contenders.

Since Sean Connery’s adaptation of Ian Fleming’s character in the 1960s, the Bond prestige has only grown throughout the decades, starring Hollywood icons like Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan. Though Craig was the first on-screen “Blond Bond,” the next 007 could cleave even more traditions—from Charlize Theron to Idris Elba, click ahead to see who could be set to take on the master of stealth.