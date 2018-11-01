Newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Recreate A Star Is Born for Halloween

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk went all out for their first Halloween as a married couple.

The newlyweds took on a popular Halloween costume this year — Jackson Maine and Ally from the hit movie A Star Is Born. Flachuk looked spot on as Bradley Cooper‘s washed out country singer, with a cowboy hat and a button-down shirt under a tan jean jacket.

Paltrow took the costume just as seriously with a brown wig that looks just like Lady Gaga‘s in the movie. She also wore a black crop top under a black leather jacket.

Falchuk proudly showed off their costumes on his Instagram late Wednesday night where he wished followers a happy Halloween.

The couple married in the Hamptons in late Sept. in an intimate ceremony at Paltrow’s house, where friends and family celebrated their love. Paltrow confirmed the news with a sweet shot of the two showing off their wedding bands on Instagram the day after the ceremony.

Their nuptials were attended by a slew of A-list guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, as well as Paltrow’s Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr.

The Goop CEO told Glamour UK recently that it’s going great so far.

“It’s fantastic,” Paltrow said. “I feel so lucky and I am so grateful. It’s different to be in your mid-forties; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering – everything. It’s actually very heartening, I feel very optimistic!”