Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Catch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Together

Nothing like an old school date night at the movies!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted leaving a movie theater in the L.A. area on Monday after catching a showing of Quentin Tarantino’s box office hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The newlyweds held hands as they left the theater and Pratt later wrapped his arm around Schwarzenegger’s shoulders as they walked.

Their outing comes days after Pratt revealed how he first met his now-wife. Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first linked together during a Father’s Day picnic in 2018. The couple frequently stepped out together after the public date and are often spotted attending church together.

“We met at church! There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that is where we met,” Pratt told Extra.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the source. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”

The couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8, with Jack and their family in tow. From the start, faith has played a large part in their relationship.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger later enjoyed a honeymoon in Hawaii where they were spotted at a luxury resort enjoying each other’s company.

“They looked totally in love,” a source told PEOPLE.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now playing.