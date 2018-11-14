New Zealand Newspaper Mistakenly Prints 'Spike Lee Dies at 95' Instead of Stan Lee

Stan Lee was mourned across the world by millions of fans, digital outlets and newspapers — but one publication found itself mistaking him for another famous artist.

New Zealand’s The Gisborne Herald printed a photograph of Lee, who died at 95, on the front page of their newspaper but wrote Spike Lee’s name instead.

The BlacKkKlansman director, 61, responded to the error via a post on his Instagram account Tuesday and shared a screenshot of the newspaper’s front page.

“God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat’s Da “I’m Still A Live, And Strivin'” Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF,” the director wrote.

A spokesperson for the Gisborne Herald did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The comic book writer passed away on Monday after decades of creating beloved superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, Black Panther and Iron Man.

His creativity propelled Marvel Comics from a small subset of a larger publishing company into a multimedia conglomerate bought by The Walt Disney Company for $4 billion in 2009.

Some of his characters are now featured in the hugely successful Marvel film franchises that have spawned standalone movies, as well as a film series based on The Avengers.

Spike Lee (left), Stan Lee (right) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/WireImage

The films have grossed about $16 billion in the worldwide box office, according to The Wrap.

Lee has been memorialized in most of the live-action Marvel films, where he made cameos in over 20 films beginning with The Trial of the Incredible Hulk in 1989 and ending with 2018’s Venom.

It is unclear if Lee will appear in the fourth Avengers film or in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home film.