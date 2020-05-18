Spike Lee Drops Trailer for His Vietnam War Netflix Movie Da 5 Bloods: 'We Ain't Playin''

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman stars in the movie as the "best damn soldier that ever lived"

Spike Lee is bringing his next joint straight to Netflix.

On Monday, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer for Da 5 Bloods, a new Vietnam War film from the Oscar-winning director, starring Chadwick Boseman and Jean Reno.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the film — which is set to debut on June 12 — four African American vets, Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis) and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) travel back to Vietnam to locate the remains of their fallen squad leader and the buried treasure they left behind during the war.

The group is joined by Paul's son (played by The Last Black Man in San Francisco's Jonathan Majors), and Black Panther star Boseman, 42, plays the late squad leader in flashbacks, referred to as the "best damn soldier that ever lived."

Lee, 63 — who has also helped usher his 1986 film She's Gotta Have It into a reboot series on Netflix that debuted in 2017 — joins major directors like Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) to helm original movies for the streaming service.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Lee shared a new poster for Da 5 Bloods on Instagram, writing in the caption that he "ain't playin'" with his latest film, his first since winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for 2018's BlacKkKlansman.

"And We Don’t Stop. THE TIME HAS COME TODAY. RIGHT ON! RIGHT ON! 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿✌🏿," he wrote. "Art By The Great Emory Douglas Who Was The Minister Of Culture For The Black Panther Party. I’m Telllin’ All Of Youse-We Ain’t Playin’."

He added: "Dis ‘Bout Serious Business. YA-DIG❓SHO-NUFF. And Dat’s Da “Vietnam Was An Immoral War” Truth,Ruth. 🙏🏿👍🏿👊🏿✌🏿"

RELATED VIDEO: Spike Lee Wore a Prince-inspired Outfit on the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

Speaking with Vanity Fair about the new release, Lee said he harkened back to several iconic war movies in Da 5 Bloods, including 1979's Apocalypse Now — but he isn't a fan of at least one famous Vietnam War flick.

“I’ve always given homages to films I love in my films,” he said. “I want to go on record on this. I’m not being disrespectful to any Vietnam film that’s been made, except maybe The Green Berets with John Wayne, who is not a hero of mine.”