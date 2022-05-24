New Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Shows First Look at Christian Bale's Eerie Villain Gorr

The God of Thunder goes "from dad bod to god bod" in the lighthearted new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which teases further glimpses at Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor character as well as a first look at Christian Bale's villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

Franchise lead Chris Hemsworth's return as Marvel's Thor is of course also featured in the clip, which debuted during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Monday.

In the trailer, the film's director Taika Waititi — who also costars as bumbling alien and comic relief Korg — tells "the story of space viking Thor Odinson," who saves Earth "for the 500th time" and sets out on a new journey and gets in shape (after putting on some weight in Avengers: Endgame).

Hemsworth is seen in the clip participating in grueling cosmic workout routines, like dragging an entire spaceship with a heavy chain, before reaching for his beloved hammer named Mjölnir amid a fight.

"And after all that, he reclaimed his title as the one and only Thor..." Korg says, as the hammer slips from Thor's reach and flies into the grip of Portman's Dr. Jane Foster, now outfitted as the Mighty Thor in an impressive silvery winged helmet.

"Oh, spoke too soon," Waititi as Korg says, as Thor stares in disbelief at his ex-girlfriend and exclaims, "Jane?!"

Director Taika Waititi recently told Empire magazine of love interest Jane's return, "It's been about eight years. She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mind-f--- for Thor."

"I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?' You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring," added Waititi. "You want her to be part of the adventure."

Monday's trailer also provided fans with an extended look at Bale's bad-guy Gorr, a gaunt and grey being with yellow eyes who vows "all gods will die."

Ahead of the new trailer's debut, Hemsworth, 38, teased the sequel and shared his excitement in sharing the movie with fans.

"This trailer is gonna blow your mind. It is something that I am so, so proud of. This film is incredible. I cannot wait for the fans to see it. It is the greatest thing that I've ever had the pleasure and honor of working on and I can't wait for you to see it," he said in the video message Sunday.

Along with Hemsworth and Portman, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson and Russell Crowe, plus Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.

The film is the fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thor franchise, following 2017's well-received Thor: Ragnarok, also directed by Waititi. While Portman did not appear in that film, she played Thor's love interest Jane in the first two movies, 2011's Thor and Thor: The Dark World in 2013.