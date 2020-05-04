New Star Wars Movie in Works from Jojo Rabbit Oscar Winner Taika Waititi

The Thor: Ragnarok director will helm and co-write the movie with one of the screenwriters behind 1917

Taika Waititi is leaving his stamp on a galaxy far, far away!

On Monday, Disney announced that the filmmaker, 44, will direct and co-write an upcoming Star Wars movie, a release date for which has not yet been revealed.

Aside from making 2017's Marvel hit Thor: Ragnarok and signing on to the forthcoming fourth entry in the superhero's canon, Waititi recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

Waititi is no Padawan when it comes to the Star Wars universe, either. The writer-director not only directed an episode of the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian, but also lent his voice to the bounty hunter droid character IG-11 on the show.

The new big screen installment in the sci-fi franchise will be co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who earned an Oscar nomination earlier this year for Best Original Screenplay for the war epic 1917.

The announcement was part of the virtual celebrations for the franchise's self-appointed holiday, May 4 ("May the Fourth Be With You").

Image zoom Taika Waititi Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

When accepting his Oscar in February, Waititi — who is also behind the vampire TV series What We Do in the Shadows on FX — dedicated the award to “all the indigenous kids all over the world.”

“This is really great,” he said at the time. “I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids all over the world who want to do art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well.”