New SCOOB! Trailer Reunites the Mystery Gang and Introduces Mark Wahlberg's Blue Falcon

The final trailer for SCOOB! is here.

The movie stars Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma and Will Forte and Frank Welker as Shaggy and Scooby, respectively. Welker has been Scooby since 2002.

The trailer shows how Scooby and Shaggy were beamed up to the Falcon Fury’s ship, leading Fred, Daphne and Velma to assume the worst and work together to find them. The movie will also go back in time to show how Shaggy and Scooby met and came together with the rest of the gang.

“Scoob, do you realize where we are?” Shaggy says at the beginning of the trailer.

“No?” Scooby replies.

“Look around, man! The clean, modern aesthetic, the cool blue color pattern. We’re in The Falcon Fury,” Shaggy says at the same time as Scooby hilariously says, “Ikea.”

Mark Wahlberg voices Blue Falcon, Shaggy and Scooby’s favorite superhero.

The film is the first time that members of the Mystery Inc gang have been seen on the big screen since Warner Bros.’ 2004 live-action film Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Warner Bros. released the first live-action film for the series in 2002 with Scooby-Doo which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard with Welker voicing Scooby-Doo.

It grossed $275 million at the world box office against a budget of $84 million. Its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed earned $181 million worldwide with a budget of $80 million.

Scooby-Doo first aired on TV screens in 1969 with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! which followed a group of four teenagers and their talking Great Dane named Scooby-Doo, who solve mysteries involving supernatural creatures.

SCOOB! opens in theaters May 15.