New Parents Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Stock Up on Supplies in Rare Appearance

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are keeping safe while stocking up on groceries.

The new parents were recently seen wearing latex gloves as they filled several reusable bags to take back home to their new baby daughter, Raddix. Both Diaz, 47, and Madden, 41, wore black hoodies and jeans on their outing, keeping a low profile as they bought the necessities.

The private couple welcomed their first child in December, announcing her arrival in January with a sweet announcement on Instagram.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the new parents said in their announcement, shared on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Raddix’s exact birthdate and full name were revealed after The Blast obtained her birth certificate a few weeks after her parents shared the happy news. According to the document, the baby’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, and she was born on December 30, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Madden and Diaz have been enjoying spending time at home with Raddix after waiting “for so long to have a baby.”

“They waited for so long to have a baby, so now they are just enjoying their daughter,” the source said. “They are still in baby bliss and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and don’t really leave the house together.”

The source added: “They spend time with their families, and close friends at home but don’t take their daughter out. They are very protective of her and careful because of the flu season.”

The Good Charlotte guitarist took a moment earlier this year to share his love and gratitude for wife Diaz and their newborn baby, saying he feels “so lucky” for them every day.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude❤️,” Madden wrote on Instagram alongside a drawing of some roses. “Everyday, I feel so lucky❤️.”

“Just wanted to say it out loud!!!” the musician continued, concluding, “Much Love & Best Wishes ❤️❤️❤️.”