New Parents Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Have Date Night at Breaking Bad Movie Premiere

Parents’ night out!

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Paul left their daughter Story Annabelle, 1, at home to attend the premiere of his new movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie on Monday. The couple stuck close on the carpet as they posed for pictures before Aaron made his way over to fans lining up waiting to see the movie’s stars.

El Camino picks up after the Breaking Bad finale and explores just what Aaron’s fan-favorite character Jesse Pinkman did when he sped away from Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. But although fans considered the finale to be the perfect ending to the series, Aaron says he had no choice but to play Jesse again.

“I kinda did,” Aaron tells PEOPLE of having to return to the role. “[Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan] asked me to. Of course this is a no-brainer, and Vince didn’t have to tell the story, but it was just something that kept eating at him, ‘What happened to Jesse Pinkman?’ and he wanted to figure that out.”

Image zoom Lauren Paul and Aaron Paul Jon Kopaloff/Getty

While on the carpet, the proud dad gushed about his baby girl and how much fatherhood has changed him since she came into his life in February 2018.

“It is wild,” he says. “Becoming a father is the greatest gift that anyone could ever be given. I had that kind of assumption beforehand, but no one truly knows until it happens. It is just the greatest joy. Her and my wife are the greatest joys of my life. Equally, of course.”

Back in March of last year, Aaron explained just how much little Story had him wrapped around her finger.

“Each breath [Story] takes makes me weak. The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for. Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt,” he previously said.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set for release on Netflix on Oct. 11.