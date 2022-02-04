Netflix has a handful of new romance movies coming in 2022. Learn more about the upcoming titles, including when to watch them

New Romance Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022, Including Persuasion, Tall Girl 2 and More

Netflix is feeling the love!

On Feb. 3, the streaming service teased its upcoming 2022 movie slate and it's stacked.

While some will be perfectly timed to Valentine's Day, others don't drop until later this year — but they will definitely be worth the wait.

Jane Austen's novel Persuasion is being adapted with a star-studded cast including Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, while the holiday film Falling for Christmas marks Lindsay Lohan's big return to acting.

See what other romantic movies are set to hit the streamer this year and start adding them to your queue.

The Royal Treatment

In this film, Aladdin star Mena Massoud plays a prince who falls in love with his hairdresser Izzy (played by Laura Marano) … ahead of his royal wedding.

Through My Window

Based on Ariana Godoy's book of the same name, the Spanish film is about a woman named Raquel who has been harboring feelings for her neighbor and finally decides to make a move.

Tall Girl 2

A sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Tall Girl, the film reunites Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Griffin Gluck and more for a new adventure.

Tall Girl 2 release date: Feb. 11, 2022

Love and Leashes

The Korean film starring Seohyun and Lee Jun-Young centers on a racy romance between two coworkers who enter into a contractual relationship with each other.

Love and Leashes release date: Feb. 11, 2022

Along for the Ride

Based on Sarah Dessen's book of the same name, the film follows two insomniacs who embark on nightly adventures in their small town of Colby.

Along for the Ride release date: April 22, 2022

Don't Blame Karma!

The Mexican film is about a down-on-her-luck fashion designer named Sara who goes on "a series of events and reunions that will lead her to make a radical decision," per the official logline from Netflix.

Don't Blame Karma! release date: TBA

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Based on D.H. Lawrence's novel of the same name, the film centers on a wealthy English woman named Lady Chatterley (played by The Crown's Emma Corrin) who falls out of love with her husband and into an affair with a gamekeeper on their estate.

Lady Chatterley's Lover release date: TBA

Love in the Villa

Starring Netflix veterans Kat Graham, Tom Hopper and Raymond Ablack, the film follows a recently single woman who takes a trip to Verona, Italy, only to find out that her villa was double-booked with a cynical yet handsome man.

Love in the Villa release date: TBA

A Perfect Pairing

Seeking to land a major client, a young woman from L.A. travels to a sheep station in Australia where she ends up connecting with a ranch hand in this romance starring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos.

A Perfect Pairing release date: TBA

Persuasion

Jane Austen's iconic novel gets adapted on screen in this Netflix original starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding.

Persuasion release date: TBA

Purple Hearts

Sofia Carson stars in and executive produces this movie adaptation of Tess Wakefield's book about an aspiring singer-songwriter who falls for a marine.

Purple Hearts release date: TBA

20th Century Girl

Set in 1999, the Korean film tells the love story of a teenage girl named Bo-ra, as narrated by her future self in her 20s.

20th Century Girl release date: TBA

Falling for Christmas

Marking Lindsay Lohan's big return to acting since 2019, the holiday film follows a bratty heiress who gets amnesia following a skiing accident and winds up in the care of a lodge owner (played by Glee's Chord Overstreet) and his daughter. Sounds like a holiday-themed Overboard!

Falling for Christmas release date: TBA

The Noel Diary

Based on Richard Paul Evans' book of the same name, the holiday movie centers on a best-selling author named Jacob (played by This Is Us star Justin Hartley) who teams up with a young woman named Rachel after he discovers a diary that holds secrets to both of their pasts.

The Noel Diary release date: TBA

Holiday Rom-Com Starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The currently untitled film starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. follows a pop star named Angelina who visits a fan in a small town in New York and ends up finding love in the process.