Mary Poppins Returns: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings New Song in Latest Trailer for Disney Sequel

Lin-Manuel Miranda has plenty to sing about in a new Mary Poppins Returns teaser.

The actor and Broadway star, 38, gets the spotlight in the latest teaser for the highly-anticipated movie hitting screens Dec. 19. Though it starts much like the film’s previous trailers with Emily Blunt‘s Mary Poppins arriving at the Banks children’s home, the new teaser then launches into an upbeat song from Miranda about finding the positive side of things when life gets hard.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Flick the lights and lead the way!” Miranda’s character sings at the beginning of the new song. “Oh, when troubles are incessant, simply be more incandescent / For your light comes with a lifetime guarantee.”

The Hamilton writer and star plays Jack, an optimistic street lamp lighter who’s friends with Blunt’s Poppins and helps her with the new generation of Banks children. Mary Poppins comes back to the family after the kids she helped look after decades ago have now grown up and are dealing with their own life troubles.

Miranda’s song is the latest to be teased from the upcoming film, making fans even more excited one month before the movie is released.

RELATED: See Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Magical Chemistry in Mary Poppins Returns Teaser

Earlier this year, Blunt discussed what makes her take on the famous nanny different, telling PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle, “My perception of her in the books is that she is batty, eccentric, hilarious and incredibly rude and vain… I like that idea that she sweeps in and takes it all over and makes everything great.”

RELATED VIDEO: Emily Blunt Says Her Version of Mary Poppins Is ‘Hilarious and Incredibly Rude’

“Really this is my version of her,” she added. “I did not watch the original during the process of making it. I had seen it as a kid but I didn’t watch the details of it all because I had to do my version of her.”

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Dec. 19.